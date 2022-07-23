For the reaction C(s, diamond) → C(s, graphite), ∆G = -0.693 kcal/mol (-2.90 kJ/mol) at 25 °C.
a. According to this information, do diamonds spontaneously turn into graphite?
How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here?
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
a. adding some SO2(g)
How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here?
2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
c. removing some H2(g)
Why does increasing concentration generally increase the rate of a reaction?