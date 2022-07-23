Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Rate The reaction rate refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It can be influenced by various factors, including concentration, temperature, and the presence of catalysts. Understanding how these factors affect the reaction rate is crucial for predicting how changes in conditions will impact the overall reaction.

Le Chatelier's Principle Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system shifts in a direction that counteracts the change. In the context of the given reaction, adding more SO₂ would shift the equilibrium to the right, favoring the production of SO₃, thereby increasing the rate of the reaction.