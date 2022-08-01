Spontaneous Redox Reactions Example 1

based on the activity series chart determined the following reaction represents a spontaneous redox reaction basically. We're looking to see can this calcium displace this silver? And we know that we're trying to compare those two because there are the two elements on the activity series chart up above. Now take a look. Is calcium higher up than silver. If it is then we can successfully displace the silver, basically kick it out. So if you look calcium is indeed higher up. Right? So step one, we locate the mono atomic element on the activity series chart, we find out where both are located. And remember step two. If it is higher on the activity series chart, it will displace the element within the nearby compound. So silver is gonna get kicked out. Medals by themselves exist as solids at room temperature except for mercury. Plus now calcium and chlorine are going to combine together to give us our new ionic compound. Remember calcium is in Group Two way, so it's two plus for its charge Chlorine and groups 70. So it's -1. We crisscrossed the numbers to give us our ionic compound Which would come out to BCACL two. And here we can make it a solid if we want. The state's really are not that important. What's important is that calcium can successfully display silver within this um redox reaction and as a result it is spontaneous. Now if we wanted to balance this, we'd say we have to chlorine is here and only one here. So I put it to here and then as a consequence, I also have to put a two here for this silver. So these will be our coefficients for a balanced redox reaction. one, as the coefficients.

Hide transcripts