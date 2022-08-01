Spontaneous Redox Reactions Concept 1

redox reactions are spontaneous. When an element can successfully displace another element within a compound and when we say the term displace that means to remove an element from its compound and thereby reducing it. So to displace an element means I'm actually reducing that element And we're gonna say here, we utilize what's called an activity series chart to determine if an element can displace another element. Now, what we're gonna say here is we're gonna see an element that is higher in the activity series, will displace an element lower in the activity series chart. And what we need to also remember is that recall an oxidizing agent is reduced and a reducing agent will be oxidized. So if we take a look here at this activity series chart, we have lithium potassium calcium all the way down to gold down here. And what we can say here is up near lithium, that's where we have the strongest reducing agent, which means that we have the greatest propensity for oxidation. So we want to be oxidized a lot. And up here is where we have the weakest by default, the weakest oxidizing agent, which means reduction does not want to happen up here. Okay, so we're gonna say at this end of the activity series chart, this is the greatest tendency to lose electrons. If we do the opposite end. Down here we have the weakest reducing agent, which means that we have the least likely to be oxidized. Oxidation is very weak here, oxidation. Uh huh. And down here we have the strongest oxidizing agent, which means reduction really wants to happen down here. So down here on the activity series charges where we have the greatest tendency to gain electrons. So just remember when looking at this activity series chart an element that's higher up will displace another element that's below it. So if we had sodium it could displace zinc from another compound. Why? Because sodium is higher up than zinc is

