14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Reactions of Thiols
Problem 14.17
What disulfides would you obtain from oxidation of the following thiols?
a. CH₃CH₂CH₂SH
b. 3-Methyl-1-butanethiol (skunk scent)
