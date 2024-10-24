3:53 minutes 3:53 minutes Problem 12.98 Textbook Question Textbook Question ALLIED HEALTH A person is brought to the emergency room in what appears to be a drunken stupor. On closer examination, she seems to be breathing very rapidly and you notice a sweet-smelling odor on her breath. You find out this person has not been drinking alcohol. What is her likely condition?

