2:15 minutes 2:15 minutes Problem 84.3 Textbook Question Textbook Question Match the terms (3) substrate with the following descriptions:

a. has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate b. is the combination of an enzyme with the substrate c. has a structure that fits the active site of an enzyme

