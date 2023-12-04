19. Enzymes
Models of Enzyme Action
Match each model with correct descriptions: (a) Induced fit model, (b) Lock and key model.
________ Active site undergoes changes in shape during reaction.
________ Enzyme is specific only to one substrate.
________ Shape of active site is similar to that of substrate.
________ Enzyme model that more accurately describes substrate-enzyme interactions.
