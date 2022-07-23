A semipermeable membrane separates two compartments, A and B. If the levels in A and B are equal initially, select the diagram that illustrates the final levels in a to d:
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Select the diagram that represents the shape of a red blood cell when placed in each of the following a to e: (9.6)
<IMAGE>
a. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl solution
Look up the composition of Ringer's solution used in the treatment of burns and wounds.
b. What is the osmolarity of the solution? Is it hypertonic, isotonic, or hypotonic with blood plasma (0.30 osmol)? Discuss possible medicinal reasons for the osmolarity of the solution.
Research information related to dialysis and answer the following questions:
a. What is the difference between hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis?
A semipermeable membrane is placed between the following solutions.
Which solution will increase in volume?
Four U tubes each have distilled water in the right arm, a solution in the left arm, and a semipermeable membrane between the arms. If the solute is LiF, which solution is most concentrated?
Identify the direction of water flow between 2 solutions separates by semipermeable membrane, where are the solute particles.