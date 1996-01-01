Compound X is a secondary alcohol whose formula is C₃H₈O. When compound X is heated with strong acid, it dehydrates to form compound Y (C₃H₆). When compound X is oxidized, compound Z (C₃H₆O) forms, which cannot be oxidized further. Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for compounds X, Y, and Z. (12.3, 12.4)