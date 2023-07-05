Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Jules
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
GOB Chemistry
Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Nature of Energy
Next problem
10:35 minutes
Problem 57a
Textbook Question
Using energy values from TABLE 3.8, determine each of the following: d. If expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many days will it take Charles to lose 5.0 lb?
Verified Solution
10m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
1:26m
Watch next
Master
Nature of Energy
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
01:26
Nature of Energy
Jules Bruno
910
7
01:14
Nature of Energy
Jules Bruno
634
5
01:32
Nature of Energy Example 1
Jules Bruno
622
9
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.