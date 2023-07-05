Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumNature of Energy
3: minutes
Problem 58
Textbook Question

b. For the amount of exercise that Charles did for one week in part a, if expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many pounds did he lose?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
39
Was this helpful?
1:26m

Watch next

Master Nature of Energy with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:26
Nature of Energy
Jules Bruno
911
7
01:14
Nature of Energy
Jules Bruno
634
5
01:32
Nature of Energy Example 1
Jules Bruno
622
9
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.