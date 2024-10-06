Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

tRNA Structure and Function Transfer RNA (tRNA) is a type of RNA molecule that plays a crucial role in translating the genetic code into proteins. Each tRNA molecule carries a specific amino acid and has an anticodon that pairs with the corresponding codon on mRNA during protein synthesis. This ensures that the correct amino acids are added in the proper sequence to form proteins.

Genetic Code and Codons The genetic code consists of sequences of three nucleotides (codons) that correspond to specific amino acids. Since there are 64 possible codons (4 nucleotides raised to the power of 3), but only 20 standard amino acids, multiple codons can code for the same amino acid. This redundancy necessitates a diverse set of tRNAs to ensure accurate translation of the genetic information.