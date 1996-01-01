12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Problem 70
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which do you think has a higher boiling point, pentane or neopentane (2,2-dimethylpropane)? Why?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
26
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Organic Chemistry Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice