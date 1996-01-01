Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified) Concept 1

hey everyone. So as we explore the periodic table and its elements realize that at standard room temperature which is approximately 25 degrees Celsius and standard pressure, which is one atmosphere, the elements can exist under three states of matter. So we have our solids are liquids and gasses. Now, if we take a look at these three states of matter a little bit more closely, we could talk about how their molecules orient themselves for solids. They're kind of locked or frozen in place and they're in direct contact with one another. And because of that they don't really conform to their container. As a result of this, we say that solids maintain a fixed shape and volume. Okay, so they're kind of frozen in place the way they are. Next we have liquids for liquids. The molecules are in close proximity to each other, but they're able to move around more freely, so they're moving around one another. And because of this orientation, we can say that liquids, they can conform to the shape of the container but not necessarily the volume of the container. So think about it like this, let's say we have a container that is 25 mls large, But we only have 10 MS of liquid. The liquid itself can conform to the shape of the container but try as it might because there's not enough liquid. It can't fill up the entire volume of the container. So this is what happens with liquids. Gas is on the other hand, because their molecules are so far apart from each other. This opens up new properties or expanded properties when compared to solids and liquids. We won't talk about them here, but just realize because the molecules are further apart within gasses, um states of matter. We can say that because of this, they assume both the shape and volume of the container. Now, if we take a look at the periodic table, we can see that the vast majority of the elements themselves are in solid form like lithium or zinc or sulfur. Some of them, very few of them are in the form of gasses. So we can see that with hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, Chlorine, chlorine and the last batch is easy to remember because they're part of group eight a which are our noble gasses. So it's in the name their gasses. And then finally, we can see that the rarest form is our liquids under standard room temperature and pressure. There's only two elements that exist in liquid form and that would be mercury and bro me. Now, you might also see that some elements are not color coded as solids, liquids or gasses, we find those in the sun throw from our F 20. G. These elements are synthetically made within laboratories and because they have such high masses, they're very unstable. So even at standard temperature and pressure, it's hard for us to determine what state the existence. So they're very unpredictable. So for that reason we don't give them any state of matter at 25°C or what atmosphere. So just remember that based on these different types of temperatures and pressure, a certain state of matter is preferred by different elements.

