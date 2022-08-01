Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) Example 1

So in this example question it says which of the following choices represents a mono atomic element. That is also a child. Kaji remember some groups have unique names. A chalco region is from group six A. Or what we know as group 16. So if we come up here Group six A. or group 16, which is the same thing would be this column here, oxygen, sulfur and selenium are automatically out because none of them are mono atomic. The mono atomic elements from this group would be T. E. P. O. Or L. V. If we look a couldn't be our answer because it's mono atomic. But it is not a chocolate, Sulfur is a chocolate because it's in that group six a. But it is polly atomic. T. E. Is one of the three that we name. So what's our answer? Chlorine is not a chocolate in its in group 78. So it's a halogen. Also it's di atomic And then finally lithium lithium is mono atomic. Yes, but it is an Alkali metal and not a chocolate gin. It's in group one a. So out of all our choices, only option C. Is the correct answer here.

Hide transcripts