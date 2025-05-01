Hypobromous acid (Ka = 2.8 × 10−9) and hydrocyanic acid (Ka = 4.9 × 10−10) are both weak acids. Determine if reactants or products are favored in the following reaction.
HBrO (aq) + CN− (aq) ⇌ BrO− (aq) + HCN (aq)
i. pKa = 18.754, ii. pKa = 23.41
i. pKa = 9.246, ii. pKa = 4.59
i. pKa = 4.754, ii. pKa = 9.41
i. pKa = −9.246, ii. pKa = −4.59
