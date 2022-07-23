The gray cube has a density of 4.5 g/cm3. Is the density of the green cube the same, lower than, or higher than that of the gray cube?
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Today, thermometers containing mercury are used less frequently than in the past because of concerns regarding the toxicity of mercury and because of its relatively high melting point (-39 °C). This means that mercury thermometers cannot be used in very cold environments because the mercury is a solid under such conditions. Alcohol thermometers, however, can be used over a temperature range from -115 °C (the melting point of alcohol) to 78.5 °C (the boiling point of alcohol).
b. The densities of alcohol and mercury are 0.79 g/mL and 13.6 g/mL, respectively. If the volume of liquid in a typical laboratory thermometer is 1.0 mL, what mass of alcohol is contained in the thermometer? What mass of mercury?
The concentration of cholesterol in the blood serum of a normal adult is approximately 200 mg/dL. How many grams of cholesterol does a person with a blood volume of 5.75 L have circulating in his or her blood? (You may need to review Chapter 1.)
When lead levels in blood exceed 0.80 ppm (parts per million) the level is considered dangerous. 0.80 ppm means that 1 million g of blood would contain 0.80 g of Pb. Given that the density of blood is 1.060 kg/cm3, how many grams of Pb would be found in 400.00 mL of blood at 0.620 ppm?
Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:
b. A cube of butter weighs 0.250 lb and has a volume of 130.3 mL.