So remember the general trend is as we move from left to write of a period and as we go up a group, your organization energy will increase. This means that helium would possess the highest ionization energy at 2000, 372 killer jewels, whereas francie um which is on the exact opposite end, would have one of the lowest at 3 93 killer jewels. Remember, the higher ionization energy is, the harder it is to remove that electron. We can see that here and we're going to see here that the small organization energy is, the easier it is to remove an electron. So francine would be much easier to remove an electron than helium. Now, of course, there are exceptions. In terms of this trend. In terms of those exceptions, you don't have to delve too much into it. We won't talk about for the most part, those exceptions just realize that the general trend is as we're heading towards the top right corner of the periodic table, we expect our ionization energy to increase. Now, you'll also see that some of these boxes are great out. That's because those are our heavy elements. Their atomic masses are so large, their atomic numbers are so large that they're pretty unstable. A vast majority of them have been synthesized within laps and the only last mere moments in terms of existing. And because of that, we really don't talk about their ionization energies. So again, just remember, the general trend is as we head towards the top right corner, are ionization energy should be increasing.

