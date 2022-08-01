Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Concept 1

now, ionization energy, which is abbreviated as E represents the energy required to remove an electron from a gashes atom or ion based on position in units of killer jewels. Now, for example, let's take a look here. We have nitrogen in its gaseous state. So we're dealing with a gashes atom ionization energy will be a reactant because we have to input energy into the gas gas atom in order to extract an electron. So the energy I just put in in terms of ionization energy helps me to remove an electron removing an electron from nitrogen, nitrogen are negatively charged, losing one means not nitrogen will be plus one still in its gaseous state. And the electron that I just removed will be a product next to it. So they've been separated from one another. So again when it comes to ionization energy, it's important to realize that ionization energy will be written as it reacted because we're inputting energy and the electron we remove will be a product. Now, what else can we say? What we can say here that the basic periodic trend is ionization energy will increase as removing from left to right across a period and going up a group. And it's important to realize that what type of ionization energy means that the electron is easily lost. Well, ionization energy is the energy to remove the electron. So the energy required is very small. That means going to be pretty easy to remove that electron. So we're gonna stay here. That low ionization energies means the electron can be removed very easily on the flip side of that. If our ionization energy is very high, that means a lot of energy is required to remove an electron. That means that the electron will not be easily removed or easily lost. Now realize here that noble gases are perfect because they have the great electron arrangement or configuration um in their outer shells, so it would require a lot of energy to remove their electron. Because of this, noble gases will possess very high ionization energies. Right? So just remember these fundamental principles when it comes to the idea of ion on ionization energy.

