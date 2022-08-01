Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 2

When we discuss on electro molecules, we typically talk about free radicals. Now, free radicals are molecules or ions with a single UNP aired um paired electron around an element. We're going to say that these radical compounds or radical molecules always have an odd number of total valence electrons. And what's important understand here is that to draw them we place the electron on the element that is less electro negative. Except in the case of hydrogen itself. That's because if we show a single electron around hydrogen would be breaking the octet rule or in this case the duet role where it wants only two electrons around it. So if we take a look here at this molecule of nitrogen monoxide monoxide, we have a lone electron here. That's unfair on the nitrogen, nitrogen is less electoral negative than oxygen. So that's why it has the lone electron. And how do we know that nitrogen monoxide is a radical compound? Again, we would look at the total number of valence electrons and see if it's an odd number. Nitrogen is in group five A. So it has five valence electrons, oxygen's in group six A. So it has six valence electrons. So the total number of valence electrons from nitrogen monoxide is electrons. So it's an odd number. And that's why we have a rabble molecule or compound in this case. So just keep in mind we deal with these radical or free radical compounds. This is what you need to be on the lookout for to determine if it is a radical or not

