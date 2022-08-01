Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified) Example 2

here, it says, Draw the lewis dot structure for the radical of nitrogen dioxide. So nitrogen dioxide is a very common example used to talk about radicals. If we look at the total number of violence, we have five from nitrogen, since it's a Group five a six times to oxygen's in Group six A. So it has six and there's two of them. So this has a total off 17 total valence electrons. It's an odd number of Valence electrons, so that's a strong indication we're dealing with a radical. We place nitrogen in the center. It forms single bonds to the oxygen's. Initially, make sure that your surrounding elements follow the octet role. Right now, we have a total of 16 electrons being depicted, leaving us with one electron left. The issue now is that nitrogen is not fulfilling the octet rule. It has 235 electrons around it. So remember when the element is not fulfilling the octet role. What we can do is make double or triple bonds. Here. We can't make a triple bond because then that would be too many electrons around nitrogen. It can only go up to eight for the octet role. So we're just gonna use one of the lone pairs on oxygen, either one to make a double bond. And in that way, nitrogen has seven electrons around it, and that's the best that we can do. This year depicts what the nitrogen dioxide molecule would look like. It is a radical because we have that one lone electron on top of nitrogen.

Hide transcripts