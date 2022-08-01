Electronic Structure: Electron Spin Example 1

here. It says to provide the end value sub shell letter and electron spin for the highlighted electron in a third Principal level. All right. So here we were talking about third principal level. We're talking about energy level or shell number. So here this means that N equals three. Because remember energy level shell number principal level all referring to the end value. That means the answer is either B or D. Next we have an image here of three orbital's. You have to think about which sub shall letter has three orbital's. Remember S only has one. P is the one that has three. De has five. All right. So, we're dealing with P. So the sub shell letter is P. So, so far it's still beardy. Now we look at the electron within that particular orbital. Which way is it pointing? Is it pointing up or is it pointing down? We can see that the electron that's highlighted is pointing down. That means that its electron spin would be -1 half. So, that would mean that option D would be a correct answer.

Hide transcripts