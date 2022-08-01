Electronic Structure: Electron Spin Concept 1

Now an orbital can hold a maximum of two electrons that have opposite spins according to the poly exclusion principle. Now it says that no two electrons found within an orbital could have the same electron spin. Okay, so one has to spin up and one has to spin down. Now, when we talk about this electron spin, it deals with the rotational spin of an electron inside an atomic orbital. We're gonna say we start out filling an orbital with an electron that points up, Followed by the next one, pointing down. So if we were to fill out this orbital, we use arrows to depict the electrons within it, one would point up and one would point down. They have opposite spins inside the same orbital. Now realize here that the electron that points up has an electron spin value of plus 1/2. I would say that is pointing up, it's spinning clockwise and an electron that points down has an electron spin value of -1 have pointing down also means that it has a counter clockwise spin. So just remember plus a half is synonymous with clockwise negative a half synonymous with counterclockwise in relation to an electron spin.

Hide transcripts