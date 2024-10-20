Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 12.11 to answer each of the following:
c. Name the reaction that is coupled to GTP formation.
Which citric acid cycle intermediate(s) can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
a. serine
b. lysine
c. methionine
d. glutamate
What citric acid cycle intermediate(s) can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
a. tryptophan
b. histidine
c. threonine
d. phenylalanine
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
e. 𝛼-ketoglutarate or fumarate in one turn of the citric acid cycle
Which one of the following enzymes catalyzes the addition of water to the C=C bond in fumarate?