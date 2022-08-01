Emission Spectrum (Simplified) Example 1

the lines in an atomic emission spectrum are due to the presence of isotopes. While when we talked about the emission spectrum that's created, we never mentioned isotopes movement of electrons from higher energy states to lower energy states in atoms. We did say this. We said that as the electron falls from a higher energy level or shell number to a lower one, it emits energy in the form of light. The slit focuses this energy through a prism in order to superimpose it on an emission spectrum. So this is true here, nuclear transitions in atoms, which we never discussed. And then this isn't the opposite. It's saying we're going from a lower energy state to a higher energy state. This would require absorption of energy. So the slip wouldn't be able to focus any emitted energy to create our emission spectrum. So this is the opposite of what is needed. So here, option B would be the best answer. And remember the name is emission spectrum. So remember what a mission is. We're going from a higher energy state or Shell number two allure one that she had been a key indicator. That option B was the best answer.

Hide transcripts