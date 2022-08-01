Electronic Structure Concept 1

When we discuss the atom, we can take a look at its electronic structure. We're gonna say the modern description of the electronic structure of an atom is based on the following principles. First we have the show the shell is the orbit that the electrons take as they travel around the nucleus. Once we go past the show, we go to our next level within it, the sub shell or sub level. This is the region where a group of electrons in an atom are located within the same shell. Now, what's important here is that the sub shells use certain variables. These variables are the letters of S. P. D and F. Finally we have our orbit itself. This orbital itself. This is the region within a sub shell where specific electrons can be found. So basically as we go from shell to sub shell to orbital, we're looking more and more into the atom to find the exact location of a particular electron. Now that we've gone over the basic structure of an atom. In in terms of these three terms, let's click on the next video and let's look at an actual adam

