Physical and Chemical Changes

recall that chemistry is the study of matter and the changes that undergoes now remember, these changes can either be physical changes or chemical changes. Now, when we're talking about physical changes here, it's changes in the physical state of a substance without a change in composition. So that basically means that the identity of our original substance stays intact. Now some common examples of physical changes include dissolving off Salyut. Now we'll talk about in greater detail about the term Salyut in later chapters. But just realize that a salute is the substance that gets dissolved within a liquid. Then what we can have next is we can have the mixing off substances. These air keyword that you should be on the lookout for when dealing with physical changes. Next. The next four terms are pretty similar to each other. We can have the chopping, cutting, tearing or breaking of material and similar to breaking. We can have the crushing off a substance. For example, you have a can of soda. You take that can of soda and you crush it. Although it looks different at the end of the day, it's still a can. It's just a crushed can. So a physical change makes a physical change within the state of a substance. But the identity stays intact. I had a can of soda cannon beginning. I crushed it, but I still have a soda can at the end of the day. Now that we've understood the basics of physical changes, let's move on to our example question.

Hide transcripts