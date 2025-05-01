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19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy Calculations
19. Chemical Thermodynamics

Entropy Calculations: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet

Entropy Calculations Practice Problems

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Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) Calculator

Calculate ΔG from ΔH, ΔS, T or K/Q with steps

Entropy Calculator

Calculate entropy changes for gases, heating, and phase changes