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19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics

Entropy: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet

Entropy Practice Problems

Problem types you want to practice:

Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Enthalpy Calculator (Hess’s Law)

Quickly calculate enthalpy changes using Hess’s Law with steps.

Chemistry Constants (Quick Reference)

One-click copy of essential general chemistry constants

Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) Calculator

Calculate ΔG from ΔH, ΔS, T or K/Q with steps

Entropy Calculator

Calculate entropy changes for gases, heating, and phase changes