Intro to Radioactivity Practice Problems
The nuclide 253Fm undergoes radioactive decay in which the stable nuclide 253Es is formed. There are two possible nuclear decay pathways for this process. Provide the balanced nuclear equation for the two processes.
In the radioactive decay chain of thorium-232, 6 α particles and 4 β particles are emitted. Determine the identity of the stable nucleus formed at the end.
Determine the number of α particles and β particles emitted for the decay of 237Np to 205Tl that occurs in 12 steps.
The isotope 252Es can have three modes of decay - electron capture, α decay, and β decay. Provide the balanced nuclear equation for each mode of decay of 252Es.
Consider Isotope I which undergoes radioactive decay to produce another radioactive nuclide that undergoes another radioactive decay until Isotope V is produced. There are two types of decay processes, one depicted by shorter arrows pointing to the right and the other depicted by longer arrows pointing to the left. Determine the identity of each species in the series by providing their isotopic symbol (AZX).
What is the stable nucleus formed by polonium-217 after it undergoes a series of two alpha emissions and three beta emissions?
Which radioisotope should be selected as a diagnostic tool in nuclear medicine, gamma emitters or alpha emitters? Why?
Which of the following particle is produced during the decay of astatine-220 to radon-220?
Based on the given nuclide, identify the missing particle from the nuclear reaction below:
11455Cs →11053I + _______
Based on the given nuclide, identify the missing particle from the nuclear reaction below:
158O → 157N + ______
Which of the following statements is true when 244Pu undergoes radioactive decay to 240U?
Arrange the following from heaviest to lightest. Use the "=" sign if there is an overlap.
A. α-particles
B. γ-rays
C. β-particles
D. Neutrons
E. Positron
Classify the following statements about positron emission and electron capture as true or false:
1. Positron emission increases the atomic number by one while electron capture decreases the atomic number by one.
2. The result of both types of decay is the same: Atomic number is reduced by one.
3. The mass number of the nuclide undergoing positron emission or electron capture does not change.
Arrange the following radiations in order of decreasing penetration power:
A) α-rays
B) β-rays
C) γ-rays
Which one of the following properties is possessed by isotopes that undergo radioactive decay?
Which one of the following statements is correct about the difference(s) between chemical and nuclear reactions?
Identify the missing nuclide/particle in the following nuclear reaction equations:
A) 238U → 234Th + X
B) 218Po → 0β- + Y
C) 206Hg → 206Tl + Z
D) 210Po → α + Y
What is the balanced nuclear equation when the isotope actinium-225 decays by alpha emission?
Three of the steps in the radioactive decay chain for 24494Pu are shown in the following diagram. Below the symbol of each isotope are their half-lives. Identify the next isotope in the chain if the next step in the decay chain is an alpha emission.
Consider the isotope Th-228. Write the nuclear equation for the alpha decay of the mentioned isotope.
When an isotope undergoes beta emission, what is the change in the atomic mass and atomic number?
The three naturally occurring isotopes of potassium are 39K, 40K, and 41K. The isotope 40K is radioactive and undergoes beta decay. Identify the product of the radioactive decay of 40K.
Identify the missing nuclide then complete and balance the nuclear equation: 20881Tl → 0–1e + ?
Give the identity of the unknown species in the following nuclear equation: _____ → 18776Os + 0–1e
Nickel-63 is a synthetic radioisotope of nickel with a half-life of 100 years. Write a balanced nuclear equation when it undergoes a single beta emission.
Why does the atomic number of an isotope remain the same when it undergoes gamma emission?
Identify the nuclide that produces chromium-53 when it undergoes electron capture.
What is the balanced nuclear equation when the isotope selenium-72 decays by electron capture?
Manganese is a transition metal belonging to the fourth period of the periodic table. Manganese has 25 known radioisotopes, one of them being manganese-53. Manganese-53 has a half-life of 3.7×106 years and undergoes radioactive decay through electron capture. Write the symbol of the nuclide produced when manganese-53 undergoes electron capture.
When a nuclide undergoes positron emission and electron capture, the daughter nuclide will have an atomic number of 1 more than the parent nuclide. Is this statement True or False?
Determine the nucleus that will produce manganese-53 when it undergoes positron emission.
The nuclear fuel used in many nuclear reactors is uranium-235. When bombarded with a single slow neutron, a 235U nuclide undergoes fission to form 141Ba, 3 neutrons, and another nuclide "X". Identify the nuclide X, Write its symbol.
Identify which is false from the following statements about nuclear weapons and nuclear power plants.
Write the nuclear equation for the reaction involved when Al−27 absorbs a fast neutron, splitting into radioactive Na−24 and an alpha particle.
Briefly explain why uranium fuel rods in nuclear reactors cannot be used in atomic weapons without further processing.
The enrichment of uranium fuel for atomic weapons differs from that of nuclear power plants. Which of the following best explains the difference?
The radioactivity of the spent fuel from a fission reactor is substantially higher than that of the initial fuel. What types of decay would you anticipate to be predominant among the fission products given that only two or three neutrons are generated per fission event and knowing that the nucleus undergoing fission has a neutron-to-proton ratio typical of a heavy nucleus?
For the following fission reaction, what is the complete balanced equation?
23593Pa + 10n → 16061Pm + 7232Ge + _ 10n
Consider the neutron-induced fission of Pu-239. The reaction produces Zr-103 and Xe-134. Identify the number of neutrons produced in the reaction.
Expound on why fusion is more beneficial than fission as a nuclear energy source in terms of availability and hazard. Despite its prospect as an almost inexhaustible energy source, explain why fusion reactors have not been developed yet.
For the following fission or fusion reaction, give the complete and balanced nuclear equations
31H + 31H → 52He + _
Consider the nuclear fusion of N-15 and H-1. Write the equation for the reaction if one of the products is He-4.