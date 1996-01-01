8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry First Law of Thermodynamics -
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the enthalpy diagram below:
In each diagram, knowing two values of enthalpy change can give you the value of the third. If the diagram was for work instead of enthalpy, would the same relationship still hold true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, because of Hess's law
B
No, because work is a state function.
C
Yes, because work and enthalpy are basically interchangeable
D
No, because work is not a state function.