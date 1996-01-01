8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry First Law of Thermodynamics -
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following scenario: You are about to go to your friend's house to hang out. You were just about to leave your house when they messaged you that you should bring some snacks so you took a detour to buy something to eat.
Is the distance between your house and your friend's house a state function?
A
Yes, it is a state function.
B
No, it is not a state function