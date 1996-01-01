11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Formal Charge
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why does the best Lewis structure of BeBr2 contain two single Be–Br bonds instead of two double Be=Br bonds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
If BeBr2 had two double bonds, Be would be surrounded with more than eight electrons.
B
If BeBr2 contained two double bonds, the sum of formal charges would not be equal to zero.
C
If BeBr2 contained two double bonds, the formal charges of Be and Br atoms would be maximized instead of minimized as required by the formal charge rules.
D
If BeBr2 contained two double bonds, both Be and Br will violate the octet rule.
E
If BeBr2 contained two double bonds, each of the Cl atoms would be surrounded by more than eight electrons.