22. Organic Chemistry
Structural Formula
22. Organic Chemistry
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
1,3-dibromocyclobutane has two stereoisomers, each of which has different chemical and physical properties. How many stereoisomers are possible for 1,2-dibromocyclobutane? Are any of them nonpolar?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Two; Yes
B
Three; No
C
Two; No
D
Three; Yes