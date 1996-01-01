6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
50.0 mL of 0.121 M KMnO4 is added to a 50.0 mL solution containing 0.183 M MnCl2 and 0.152 M HClO3. The permanganate and manganese(II) ions react to produce manganese(IV) oxide. For the reaction, what is the balanced net ionic equation?
50.0 mL of 0.121 M KMnO4 is added to a 50.0 mL solution containing 0.183 M MnCl2 and 0.152 M HClO3. The permanganate and manganese(II) ions react to produce manganese(IV) oxide. For the reaction, what is the balanced net ionic equation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mn2+(aq) + MnO4−(aq) → 2 MnO2(s)
B
3 Mn2+(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 2 MnO4−(aq) → 5 MnO2(s) + 2 H2O(l)
C
2 Mn2+(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + 3 MnO4−(aq) → 5 MnO2(s) + 2 H2O(l)
D
3 Mn2+(aq) + 2 H2O(l) + 2 MnO4−(aq) → 5 MnO2(s) + 4 H+(aq)