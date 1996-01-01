8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
8. Thermochemistry Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Carbon can react with oxygen and produce CO2 and CO:
C(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) ΔH = -393.5 kJ
C(s) + 1/2 O2(g) → CO(g) ΔH = -110.5 kJ
However, CO2 production is much more favorable than CO being produced. Why is this the case?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The bond in CO requires more energy which makes it less exothermic and less favorable.
B
The bond in CO2 requires more energy which makes it less exothermic and more favorable.
C
The bond in CO2 requires more energy which makes it less endothermic and more favorable.
D
The bond in CO requires more energy which makes it less endothermic and less favorable.