2. Atoms & Elements
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following data are obtained by a student who performed the Millikan oil drop experiment: 4.51x10-19 C, 6.31x10-19 C, 3.20x10-19 C, 3.21x10-19 C, 9.78x10-19 C.
Calculate the value for the charge that the student should report.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.20x10-19 C
B
4.51x10-19 C
C
5.40x10-19 C
D
9.78x10-19 C