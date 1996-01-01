A chemist in an imaginary universe, where electrons have a different charge than they do in our universe, performs the Millikan oil drop experiment to measure the electron's charge. The charges of several drops are recorded below. What is the charge of the electron in this imaginary universe?





In an imaginary alternate universe where electrons have a different charge, a Millikan oil-drop experiment is performed to measure the electron's charge. Identify the charge of the electron in this alternate universe given the results of the experiment below.



