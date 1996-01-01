2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which classification each element belongs to:
A. Alkali Metal
B. Alkaline Earth Metal
C. Pnictogen
D. Chalcogen
E. Halogen
F. Noble Gas
G. Transition Metal
H. Inner Transition Metal
I. Representative Element
J. Lanthanide
K. Actinide
1) Mg
2) H
3) Cl
4) No
5) P
6) Fe
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1) Mg: B, I, 2) H: I , 3) Cl: E, I , 4) No: K, H , 5) P: C, I , 6) Fe: G
B
1) Mg: B, I, 2) H: G, 3) Cl: E, I , 4) No: K, H , 5) P: C, I , 6) Fe: I
C
1) Mg: B, I, 2) H: I , 3) Cl: K, I , 4) No: E, H , 5) P: C, I , 6) Fe: G
D
1) Mg: C , I, 2) H: I , 3) Cl: E, I , 4) No: K, H , 5) P: B, I , 6) Fe: G