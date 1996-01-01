11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemical called vinylacetylene, C4H4, is used in the polymer industry. The relationships between atoms are displayed.
Identify the molecules' shortest bond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The molecules' shortest bond is the bond between CC and CD.
B
The molecules' shortest bond is the bond between CB and CC.
C
The molecules' shortest bond is the bond between CA and CB.