17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
153PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the following oxides are basic, acidic, amphoteric, or neutral
N2O, CaO, Br2O7, SiO2, Al2O3, Rb2O, In2O, CO
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Basic, Acidic, Basic, Amphoteric, Basic, Amphoteric, Neutral, Neutral
B
Acidic, Acidic, Basic, Basic, Amphoteric, Acidic, Basic, Neutral
C
Neutral, Basic, Acidic, Acidic, Amphoteric, Basic, Amphoteric, Neutral
D
Acidic, Basic, Acidic, Acidic, Neutral, Basic, Acidic, Acidic