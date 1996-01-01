A solution is made by mixing equal masses of ethanol and acetone at 25.00 °C. Calculate the mole fraction of acetone in the vapor above this solution. The vapor pressures of pure acetone and pure ethanol at 25.00 °C are 0.3040 atm and 0.05872 atm, respectively. Assume that all the vapor above this solution is condensed and transferred to a new flask. What will acetone vapor pressure be above the new solution in the new flask?