14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution is made by mixing equal masses of ethanol and acetone at 25.00 °C. Calculate the mole fraction of acetone in the vapor above this solution. The vapor pressures of pure acetone and pure ethanol at 25.00 °C are 0.3040 atm and 0.05872 atm, respectively. Assume that all the vapor above this solution is condensed and transferred to a new flask. What will acetone vapor pressure be above the new solution in the new flask?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Xacetone = 0.1959; Pacetone = 0.4536 atm
B
Xacetone = 0.2316; Pacetone = 0.1554 atm
C
Xacetone = 0.8044; Pacetone = 0.2445 atm
D
Xacetone = 0.7075; Pacetone = 0.2445 atm