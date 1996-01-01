14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution of fructose in acetone has a vapor pressure of 204.0 mm Hg at 25.00 °C. Calculate the mass percent of fructose in the solution. Acetone has a vapor pressure of 231.0 mm Hg at 25.00 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
35.45 %
B
70.89 %
C
29.11 %
D
14.56 %