18. Aqueous Equilibrium
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Carbonate minerals are minerals that contain carbonate (CO32–) as one of their major components. Two examples of these carbonate minerals are malachite (Cu2(OH)2CO3) with Ksp = 6.9×10–34 and azurite (Cu3(CO3)2(OH)2) with Ksp = 1.3×10–45. Provide the expression for the solubility product constant for malachite and azurite.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ksp malachite = [Cu3+]3[OH–]2[CO32–]
Ksp azurite= [Cu2+]3[CO32–]2[OH–]2
B
Ksp malachite = [Cu2+]2[OH–]2[CO32–]
Ksp azurite= [Cu2+]3[CO32–]2[OH–]2
C
Ksp malachite = [Cu2+]3[OH–]2[CO32–]2
Ksp azurite= [Cu3+]2[CO32–][OH–]2
D
Ksp malachite = [Cu3+]2[OH–][CO32–]
Ksp azurite= [Cu3+]3[CO32–]2[OH–]2
