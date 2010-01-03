Carbonate minerals are minerals that contain carbonate (CO 3 2–) as one of their major components. Two examples of these carbonate minerals are malachite (Cu 2 (OH) 2 CO 3 ) with K sp = 6.9×10–34 and azurite (Cu 3 (CO 3 ) 2 (OH) 2 ) with K sp = 1.3×10–45. Provide the expression for the solubility product constant for malachite and azurite.