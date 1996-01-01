17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Piperidine is essential in drug production. It is a weak organic base.
C5H10NH + H2O ⇌ C5H10NH2+ + OH–
What is the Kb for piperidine if 0.067 M solution of piperidine has a pH of 11.94?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.7×10–3
B
1.1×10–12
C
1.3×10–3
D
2.0×10–23