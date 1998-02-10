17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a 2.50 M NaClO solution, what would be the concentration of the species present at equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[Na+] = 2.50 M; [ClO–] = 2.39 M; [HClO] = 2.98×10–4 M; [OH–] = 2.98×10–4 M; [H3O+] = 8.10×10–11 M
B
[Na+] = 1.25 M; [ClO–] = 1.25 M; [HClO] = 6.57×10–4 M; [OH–] = 6.57×10–4 M; [H3O+] = 1.52×10–11 M
C
[Na+] = 2.50 M; [ClO–] = 2.50 M; [HClO] = 9.28×10–4 M; [OH–] = 9.28×10–4 M; [H3O+] = 1.08×10–11 M
D
[Na+] = 1.25 M; [ClO–] = 1.25 M; [HClO] = 6.57×10–4 M; [OH–] = 1.52×10–11 M; [H3O+] = 6.57×10–4 M