17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
The X in the molecular models shown below represents a halogen atom. Which molecule will be more acidic if X is the same atom for both molecules?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Molecule A is more acidic
B
Molecule B is more acidic
C
Molecule A and Molecule B have the same acidity