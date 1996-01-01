7. Gases
Velocity Distributions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is/are TRUE based on the figure below? Assume at a constant temperature.
I) Gas D has the largest molar mass.
II) Gas B has a larger molar mass than gas C.
III) Every molecule of gas A is slower than every molecule of gas D.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I only
B
II only
C
III only
D
both I and II
E
both I and III