7. Gases
Velocity Distributions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which molecule has the higher molar mass and which has the higher rate of effusion based on the molecular velocity distribution shown below.
Legend:
Molecule X → blue
Molecule Y → yellow
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Higher MM: Y, Higher rate of effusion: X
B
Higher MM: X, Higher rate of effusion: X
C
Higher MM: Y, Higher rate of effusion: Y
D
Higher MM: X, Higher rate of effusion: Y