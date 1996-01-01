3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
3. Chemical Reactions Balancing Chemical Equations
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
When gaseous ozone (O3) reacts with liquid water, gaseous hydrogen and gaseous oxygen are formed. What is the balanced equation for this reaction?
When gaseous ozone (O3) reacts with liquid water, gaseous hydrogen and gaseous oxygen are formed. What is the balanced equation for this reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
O3(g) + H2O(l) → H2(g) + 2 O2(g)
B
2 O3(g) + H2O(l) → H2(g) + 3 O2(g)
C
O3(g) + 2 H2O(l) → 4 H2(g) + 3 O2(g)
D
2 O3(g) + 2 H2O(l) → 3 H2(g) + 2 O2(g)